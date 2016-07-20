BRIEF-EastGroup Properties reports $1.35 EPS for Q2

July 20 EastGroup Properties Inc

* EastGroup Properties Inc says eps for fy 2016 is estimated to be in range of $2.90 to $2.98

* EastGroup Properties announces second quarter 2016 results

* Sees fy 2016 FFO per share $3.96 to $4.04

* Q2 FFO per share $0.99

* Sees Q3 sales about $600,000

* EastGroup Properties Inc qtrly earnings per share $1.35