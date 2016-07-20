BRIEF-EastGroup Properties reports $1.35 EPS for Q2

Russia's Detsky Mir says wants to float shares on Moscow Exchange
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
July 20 EastGroup Properties Inc
* EastGroup Properties Inc says eps for fy 2016 is estimated to be in range of $2.90 to $2.98
* EastGroup Properties announces second quarter 2016 results
* Sees fy 2016 FFO per share $3.96 to $4.04
* Q2 FFO per share $0.99
* Sees Q3 sales about $600,000
* EastGroup Properties Inc qtrly earnings per share $1.35 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Commodity pricing agency S&P Global Platts will begin assessing prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered to the Middle East and Pakistan, reflecting growing imports into a region better known as an exporter, the company said on Monday.
* Implanet reports 2016 sales growth of +18 pct to 7.8 million euros ($8.3 million)