BRIEF-BNC Bancorp Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.35

July 20 Bnc Bancorp

* Qtrly net interest income $49.9 million versus $38.7 million

* BNC Bancorp announces earnings for second quarter 2016

* Q2 operating earnings per share $0.41

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.35

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

