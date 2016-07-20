BRIEF-Plexus Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.76

Russia's Detsky Mir says wants to float shares on Moscow Exchange
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
July 20 Plexus Corp :
* Plexus announces fiscal third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 revenue $668 million versus i/b/e/s view $655.4 million
* Sees q4 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.76 to $0.84 excluding items
* Sees q4 2016 revenue $655 million to $685 million
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.76
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* For fiscal q4 of 2016, we are guiding revenue of $655 million to $685 million
* Expects diluted eps in range of $0.76 to $0.84 for fiscal q4, before any restructuring or special items
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.79, revenue view $675.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Commodity pricing agency S&P Global Platts will begin assessing prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered to the Middle East and Pakistan, reflecting growing imports into a region better known as an exporter, the company said on Monday.
* Implanet reports 2016 sales growth of +18 pct to 7.8 million euros ($8.3 million)