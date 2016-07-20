版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 21日 星期四

BRIEF-Eagle Bancorp quarterly earnings per share $0.71

July 20 Eagle Bancorp Inc

* Eagle bancorp, inc. Announces its 30th consecutive quarter of record earnings with second quarter 2016 net income up 15% over 2015

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.71 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

