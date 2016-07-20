版本:
BRIEF-Del Taco Restaurants reiterates fiscal year 2016 guidance

July 20 Del Taco Restaurants Inc Qtrly System

* Wide comparable restaurant sales growth of 3.3%

* Del taco restaurants, inc. Announces fiscal second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.13

* Q2 revenue $100 million versus i/b/e/s view $100.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $439 million to $449 million

* Del taco restaurants inc reiterates fiscal year 2016 guidance

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.55, revenue view $446.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

