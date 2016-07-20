版本:
BRIEF-TrueBlue Q2 loss per share $1.53

July 20 Trueblue Inc :

* Sees q3 2016 revenue $717 million to $733 million

* Sees q3 2016 earnings per share $0.57 to $0.62

* Trueblue reports 2016 second quarter results

* Q2 loss per share $1.53

* Q2 revenue $673 million versus i/b/e/s view $675.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.67, revenue view $719.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

