BRIEF-Mellanox achieves record second-quarter revenue

Russia's Detsky Mir says wants to float shares on Moscow Exchange
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
July 20 Mellanox Technologies Ltd
* Mellanox achieves record quarterly revenue in the second quarter 2016
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.87
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.09
* Sees q3 2016 revenue $221 million to $227 million
* Q2 revenue $214.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $212.9 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q3 non-gaap gross margins of 71 percent to 72 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Commodity pricing agency S&P Global Platts will begin assessing prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered to the Middle East and Pakistan, reflecting growing imports into a region better known as an exporter, the company said on Monday.
* Implanet reports 2016 sales growth of +18 pct to 7.8 million euros ($8.3 million)