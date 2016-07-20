版本:
BRIEF-Mellanox achieves record second-quarter revenue

July 20 Mellanox Technologies Ltd

* Mellanox achieves record quarterly revenue in the second quarter 2016

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.87

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.09

* Sees q3 2016 revenue $221 million to $227 million

* Q2 revenue $214.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $212.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q3 non-gaap gross margins of 71 percent to 72 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

