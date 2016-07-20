版本:
BRIEF-PTC Inc Q3 revenue $290 million

July 20 PTC Inc

* PTC announces third quarter fy'16 results

* Q3 Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.26

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.03

* Q3 revenue $290 million versus I/B/E/S view $288 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly GAAP earnings per share $0.03

* Qtrly Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.26

* Qtrly revenue $3.2 million versus $1.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

