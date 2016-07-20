版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 21日 星期四

BRIEF-Farmers National Banc announces 2016 Q2 financial results

July 20 Farmers National Banc Corp

* Farmers national banc corp. Announces 2016 second quarter financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

