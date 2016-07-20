BRIEF-F5 Networks Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.37

July 20 F5 Networks Inc

* F5 Networks announces results for third quarter of fiscal 2016

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.37

* Q3 revenue $496.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $495.3 million

* Q3 Non-GAAP earnings per share $1.81

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 2016 GAAP earnings per share $1.44 to $1.47

* Says Q4 Non-GAAP earnings target of $1.92 to $1.95 per diluted share

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.92, revenue view $516.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says for quarter ending september 30, 2016, F5 has set a revenue goal of $515 million to $525 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: