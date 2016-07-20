BRIEF-Black Knight Financial Services Q2 earnings per share $0.17

July 20 Black Knight Financial Services Inc

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.12, revenue view $1.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Black knight financial services reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.29 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share $0.17

* Q2 revenue $255.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $251.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.11 to $1.15 from continuing operations

* Sees fy 2016 revenue and adjusted revenue growth is expected to be in range of 8% to 10%

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted net earnings per share from continuing operations is expected to be in range of $1.11 to $1.1

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted ebitda growth is expected to be in range of 10% to 12%