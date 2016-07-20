版本:
BRIEF-HTI Ventures announces $30,000,000 non-brokered private placement

July 20 HTI Ventures Corp

* Announces $30,000,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

