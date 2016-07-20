版本:
2016年 7月 21日

BRIEF-Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Q2 earnings per share $0.65

July 20 Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Reports 2016 Second

* Quarter and year-to-date financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.65 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

