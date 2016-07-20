版本:
2016年 7月 21日 星期四

BRIEF-Woodward Q3 earnings per share $0.81

July 20 Woodward Inc

* Woodward Inc says for 2016 continue to expect earnings per share to be between $2.75 and $2.95

* Woodward reports third quarter fiscal year 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.81

* Q3 sales $508 million versus i/b/e/s view $520.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 sales about $2.0 billion

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.76, revenue view $2.05 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

