BRIEF-Woodward Q3 earnings per share $0.81

Russia's Detsky Mir says wants to float shares on Moscow Exchange
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
July 20 Woodward Inc
* Woodward Inc says for 2016 continue to expect earnings per share to be between $2.75 and $2.95
* Woodward reports third quarter fiscal year 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.81
* Q3 sales $508 million versus i/b/e/s view $520.2 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 sales about $2.0 billion
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.76, revenue view $2.05 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Commodity pricing agency S&P Global Platts will begin assessing prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered to the Middle East and Pakistan, reflecting growing imports into a region better known as an exporter, the company said on Monday.
* Implanet reports 2016 sales growth of +18 pct to 7.8 million euros ($8.3 million)