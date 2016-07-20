版本:
BRIEF-Plumas Bancorp quarterly earnings per share $0.36

July 20 Plumas Bancorp :

* Plumas Bancorp qtrly net interest income increased by $513 thousand, or 10%, to $5.8 million

* Plumas Bancorp reports highest quarterly earnings in its history

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.36 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

