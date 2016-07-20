版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 21日 星期四 04:39 BJT

BRIEF-AltiGen Communications Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.02

July 20 AltiGen Communications Inc

* Reports third quarter fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.02

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.02

* Q3 revenue $2.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐