BRIEF-Blackhawk Network announces offering of $425 mln notes

* Expects to grant initial purchasers option to purchase up to additional $35 million principal amount of notes

* Expects to use net proceeds from sale of notes to repurchase shares of co's common stock from purchasers of notes in offering

Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc. Announces offering of $425 million of convertible notes due 2022