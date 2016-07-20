版本:
BRIEF-Blackhawk Network announces offering of $425 mln notes

July 20 Blackhawk Network Holdings :

* Expects to grant initial purchasers option to purchase up to additional $35 million principal amount of notes

* Expects to use net proceeds from sale of notes to repurchase shares of co's common stock from purchasers of notes in offering

* Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc. Announces offering of $425 million of convertible notes due 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

