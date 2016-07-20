BRIEF-Urstadt Biddle announces offering of 2.75 mln shares

July 20 Urstadt Biddle Properties :

* Urstadt biddle properties inc. Announces offering of 2,750,000 shares of class a common stock

* Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc says intends to use net proceeds to repay in full outstanding borrowings under company's existing credit facility

* May use net proceeds to make investments in short-term income-producing securities