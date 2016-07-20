BRIEF-Graco qtrly diluted EPS $0.89

Russia's Detsky Mir says wants to float shares on Moscow Exchange
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
July 20 Graco Inc :
* Qtrly diluted eps $0.89
* Graco reports second quarter results
* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.89
* Qtrly net sales $ 348.1 million versus $ 335.5 million
* "modest first half organic growth has resulted in a reduction in our full-year outlook for 2016"
* Graco inc says anticipate americas will grow low single digits for full year 2016
* Raising full-year outlook for emea region to low-to-mid single-digit growth
* Full-Year outlook for asia pacific region remains intact at low single digits
* Graco inc says "strong headwinds in our process segment are expected to persist into second half of year" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Commodity pricing agency S&P Global Platts will begin assessing prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered to the Middle East and Pakistan, reflecting growing imports into a region better known as an exporter, the company said on Monday.
* Implanet reports 2016 sales growth of +18 pct to 7.8 million euros ($8.3 million)