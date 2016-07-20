版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 21日 星期四 04:50 BJT

BRIEF-United Rentals Q2 adj earnings per share $2.06

July 20 United Rentals Inc :

* FY2016 earnings per share view $7.66, revenue view $5.67 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* United rentals announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $2.06

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $1.52

* Q2 revenue $1.421 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.4 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms 2016 financial outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐