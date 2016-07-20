版本:
2016年 7月 21日

BRIEF-Guaranty Bancorp Q2 earnings per share $0.27

July 20 Guaranty Bancorp :

* Guaranty Bancorp announces 2016 second quarter financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.27

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

