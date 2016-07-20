版本:
BRIEF-Parke Bancorp Q2 earnings per share $0.97

July 20 Parke Bancorp Inc :

* Qtrly net interest income $8.8 million versus $8.5 million

* Parke Bancorp, Inc. Announces strong 2016 second quarter earnings

* Q2 earnings per share $0.97 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

