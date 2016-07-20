版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 21日 星期四 04:54 BJT

BRIEF-Performance Food Group appoints Meredith Adler to board

July 20 Performance Food Group Co :

* Performance Food Group Company appoints Meredith Adler to board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐