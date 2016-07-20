BRIEF-Badger Meter Q2 earnings per share $0.65

Russia's Detsky Mir says wants to float shares on Moscow Exchange
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
July 20 Badger Meter Inc :
* Badger Meter Inc says gross profit margin was 37.9% in q2 of 2016, compared to 35.5% for same quarter last year
* Badger meter reports record second quarter results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.65
* Q2 sales $103.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $104.5 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says higher q2 municipal water product sales more than offset lower sales of flow instrumentation products
* Says sales of flow instrumentation products continued to be impacted by softness in industrial markets company serves Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Commodity pricing agency S&P Global Platts will begin assessing prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered to the Middle East and Pakistan, reflecting growing imports into a region better known as an exporter, the company said on Monday.
* Implanet reports 2016 sales growth of +18 pct to 7.8 million euros ($8.3 million)