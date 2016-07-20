版本:
BRIEF-Cafepress appoints Phillip Milliner CFO

July 20 Cafepress Inc :

* Resignation of Garett Jackson.

* Milliner joins Cafepress from Churchill Downs Incorporated

* Cafepress appoints Phillip Milliner chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

