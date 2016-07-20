版本:
BRIEF-Customers Bancorp says Q2 earnings per share $0.60

July 21 Customers Bancorp Inc :

* Customers Bancorp says qtrly earnings per share $0.60

* Qtrly net interest income after provision for loan losses $62.4 million versus $37.2 million

* Customers Bancorp reports record net income for second quarter and first six months of 2016

* Q2 earnings per share $0.60

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Commercial loan average balances increased $886 million in q2 2016 versus to q2 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

