BRIEF-Customers Bancorp says Q2 earnings per share $0.60

Russia's Detsky Mir says wants to float shares on Moscow Exchange
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
July 21 Customers Bancorp Inc :
* Customers Bancorp says qtrly earnings per share $0.60
* Qtrly net interest income after provision for loan losses $62.4 million versus $37.2 million
* Customers Bancorp reports record net income for second quarter and first six months of 2016
* Q2 earnings per share $0.60
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Commercial loan average balances increased $886 million in q2 2016 versus to q2 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Commodity pricing agency S&P Global Platts will begin assessing prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered to the Middle East and Pakistan, reflecting growing imports into a region better known as an exporter, the company said on Monday.
* Implanet reports 2016 sales growth of +18 pct to 7.8 million euros ($8.3 million)