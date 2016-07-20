版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 21日 星期四 04:32 BJT

BRIEF-First Bancorp quarterly earnings per share $0.43

July 20 First Bancorp Inc :

* The First Bancorp reports record quarterly results

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.43 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐