公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 21日 星期四

BRIEF-Royal Bancshares Of Pennsylvania Q2 EPS $0.06

July 20 Royal Bancshares Of Pennsylvania Inc :

* Royal bancshares of pennsylvania, inc. Reports profit for second quarter 2016

* Q2 earnings per share $0.06

* Royal Bancshares Of Pennsylvania Inc qtrly net interest income $6.4 million versus $5.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

