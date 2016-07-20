版本:
BRIEF-Puget Sound Bancorp Q2 earnings per share $0.32

July 20 Puget Sound Bancorp Inc :

* Puget Sound Bancorp reports second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.32 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

