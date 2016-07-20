版本:
BRIEF-Lasalle Hotel Properties qtrly FFO per share $0.92

July 20 Lasalle Hotel Properties :

* Lasalle Hotel Properties reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.95

* Lasalle Hotel Properties qtrly FFO per share $0.92

* Lasalle hotel properties qtrly total revenue $351.1 million versus $341.4 million

* Lasalle Hotel Properties says lowering its 2016 anticipated capital expenditures to a range of $110.0 million to $130.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

