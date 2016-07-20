BRIEF-Newmont Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.44

Russia's Detsky Mir says wants to float shares on Moscow Exchange
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
July 20 Newmont Mining Corp :
* Qtrly gold CAS $637 per ounce compared to $642 per ounce in prior year quarter
* Produced 1.3 million ounces,38,000 tonnes of attributable gold,copper, respectively, compared to 1.2 million ounces,42,000 tonnes in prior year quarter
* Qtrly reported copper cas of $1.21 per pound unchanged from prior year quarter
* Attributable copper production is expected to be between 40,000 and 60,000 tonnes in 2016
* Attributable copper production is expected to be between 40,000 and 65,000 tonnes in 2017 and 2018
* Attributable gold production is expected to increase from between 4.7 and 5 million ounces in 2016 to between 4.9 and 5.4 million ounces in 2017
* Gold cas is expected to be between $630 and $680 per ounce in 2016
* Copper cas is expected to be between $1.80 and $2.00 per pound in 2016 and 2017
* Copper aisc is expected to average between $2.20 and $2.40 per pound in 2016
* Copper aisc is expected to increase to between $2.75 and $2.95 per pound in 2018
* Company remains on track to repay $800 million to $1.3 billion of debt between 2016 and 2018
* Newmont announces second quarter operating and financial results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.44
* Q2 revenue $2.0 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.92 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly aisc was $876 per ounce and $1.53 per pound, respectively, compared to $909 per ounce and $1.61 per pound in prior year quarter
* Average net realized gold price was $1,260 per ounce compared with $1,179 per ounce in prior year quarter
* Qtry average net realized copper price was $1.94 per pound compared with $2.41 per pound in prior year quarter
* Attributable gold production is expected to remain stable at between 4.5 and 5.0 million ounces through 2020
* 2016 capital is expected to be between $1.1 and $1.3 billion including between $650 and $700 million of sustaining capital
* Sustaining capital is expected to increase to between $800 and $900 million in 2017
* Company expects approximately $260 to $280 million of interest expense in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Commodity pricing agency S&P Global Platts will begin assessing prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered to the Middle East and Pakistan, reflecting growing imports into a region better known as an exporter, the company said on Monday.
* Implanet reports 2016 sales growth of +18 pct to 7.8 million euros ($8.3 million)