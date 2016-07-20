版本:
BRIEF-FNF Group Q2 earnings per share $0.67

July 20 Fidelity National Financial Inc :

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.66, revenue view $2.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fnf Group Reports Second Quarter 2016 Diluted Eps Of $0.67 And Adjusted Diluted Eps Of $0.74, Pre-Tax title margin of 15.4% and adjusted pre-tax title margin of 16.5%

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.74

* Q2 earnings per share $0.67

* Q2 revenue $2.1 billion versus $2.0 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

