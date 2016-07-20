版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 21日 星期四 04:28 BJT

BRIEF-FNFV Q2 earnings per share $0.14

July 20 Fidelity National Financial Inc :

* Fnfv reports second quarter 2016 results with $940 million book value of portfolio company investments, or $13.98 per share; repurchased additional 1.8 million shares of common stock in second quarter

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.06

* Q2 earnings per share $0.14

* Q2 revenue $348 million versus $400 million

* Q2 same store sales fell 2.6 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐