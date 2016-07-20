版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 21日 星期四 04:41 BJT

BRIEF-Bank Mutual Corporation Q2 earnings per share $0.09

July 20 Bank Mutual Corp :

* Bank Mutual Corporation reports 10% increase in net income for the second quarter of 2016

* Q2 earnings per share $0.09

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net interest income $17.5 million versus $17 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐