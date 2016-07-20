BRIEF-Datawatch reports Q3 loss per share of $0.45

Russia's Detsky Mir says wants to float shares on Moscow Exchange
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
July 20 Datawatch Corp
* Datawatch announces third quarter fiscal 2016 financial results
* Q3 loss per share $0.45
* Q3 revenue $7.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $7.8 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 Non-GAAP loss per share $0.25
* Initiated a process to explore and evaluate a broad range of strategic alternatives for company
* Strategic alternatives to be considered may include acquisition or disposition of assets, joint ventures
* Strategic alternatives to be considered may include sale of company, alternative operating models or continuing with current business plan
* Canaccord Genuity is serving as financial advisor to company. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Commodity pricing agency S&P Global Platts will begin assessing prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered to the Middle East and Pakistan, reflecting growing imports into a region better known as an exporter, the company said on Monday.
* Implanet reports 2016 sales growth of +18 pct to 7.8 million euros ($8.3 million)