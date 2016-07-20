版本:
BRIEF-Preferred Bank says Q2 earnings per share $0.61

July 21 Preferred Bank :

* Preferred Bank reports second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.61

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net interest income before provision for loan and lease losses was $25.7 million for q2 of 2016 versus $20.6 million recorded in q2 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

