BRIEF-FMC Technologies Q2 earnings per share $0.01

Russia's Detsky Mir says wants to float shares on Moscow Exchange
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
July 20 FMC Technologies Inc :
* Qtrly backlog for company was $3.4 billion, including subsea technologies backlog of $2.9 billion
* Fmc Technologies reports second quarter 2016 diluted earnings per share of $0.01; excluding charges, adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.22
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.22 excluding items
* Q2 earnings per share $0.01
* Q2 revenue $1.2 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.26 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total inbound orders were $537.9 million, including $334.1 million in subsea technologies orders
* "further deterioration in north america led to a significant impact to our surface technologies earnings" in q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Commodity pricing agency S&P Global Platts will begin assessing prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered to the Middle East and Pakistan, reflecting growing imports into a region better known as an exporter, the company said on Monday.
* Implanet reports 2016 sales growth of +18 pct to 7.8 million euros ($8.3 million)