BRIEF-FMC Technologies Q2 earnings per share $0.01

July 20 FMC Technologies Inc :

* Qtrly backlog for company was $3.4 billion, including subsea technologies backlog of $2.9 billion

* Fmc Technologies reports second quarter 2016 diluted earnings per share of $0.01; excluding charges, adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.22

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.22 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $0.01

* Q2 revenue $1.2 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.26 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total inbound orders were $537.9 million, including $334.1 million in subsea technologies orders

* "further deterioration in north america led to a significant impact to our surface technologies earnings" in q2