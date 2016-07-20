BRIEF-Datawatch Q3 loss per share $0.45

July 20 Datawatch Corp :

* Board of directors has initiated a process to explore and evaluate a broad range of strategic alternatives

* Expect that q4 expenses will be well below expense level for third fiscal quarter

* Datawatch announces third quarter fiscal 2016 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.45

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 non-gaap loss per share $0.25

* Q3 revenue $7.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $7.8 million

* Strategic alternatives to be considered may include acquisition or disposition of assets, joint ventures, sale of company