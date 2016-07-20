BRIEF-Datawatch Q3 loss per share $0.45

Russia's Detsky Mir says wants to float shares on Moscow Exchange
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
July 20 Datawatch Corp :
* Board of directors has initiated a process to explore and evaluate a broad range of strategic alternatives
* Expect that q4 expenses will be well below expense level for third fiscal quarter
* Datawatch announces third quarter fiscal 2016 financial results
* Q3 loss per share $0.45
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 non-gaap loss per share $0.25
* Q3 revenue $7.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $7.8 million
* Strategic alternatives to be considered may include acquisition or disposition of assets, joint ventures, sale of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Commodity pricing agency S&P Global Platts will begin assessing prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered to the Middle East and Pakistan, reflecting growing imports into a region better known as an exporter, the company said on Monday.
* Implanet reports 2016 sales growth of +18 pct to 7.8 million euros ($8.3 million)