公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 21日 星期四

BRIEF-Hexcel Q2 earnings per share $0.70

July 20 Hexcel Corp :

* Sees fy free cash flow of $20-$60 million including accrual basis capital expenditures of $280-$320 million

* Hexcel reports record 2016 second quarter results

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.48 to $2.56

* Q2 earnings per share $0.70

* Sees fy 2016 sales $1.99 billion to $2.05 billion

* Q2 sales $522.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $504.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.49, revenue view $2.00 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

