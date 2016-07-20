版本:
BRIEF-Community Bank System Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.58

July 20 Community Bank System Inc :

* Community Bank System reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.58

* Q2 revenue rose 17.7 percent to $107.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 2016 net interest income was $68.3 million, an increase of $7.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

