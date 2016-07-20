版本:
BRIEF-Consolidated-Tomoka Land Q2 earnings per share $0.28

July 20 Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co :

* Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. Reports second quarter 2016 earnings of $0.28 per share

* Q2 earnings per share $0.28

* Total revenue for quarter ended June 30, 2016 increased 69% to approximately $12.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

