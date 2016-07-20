BRIEF-Consolidated-Tomoka Land Q2 earnings per share $0.28

Russia's Detsky Mir says wants to float shares on Moscow Exchange
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
July 20 Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co :
* Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. Reports second quarter 2016 earnings of $0.28 per share
* Total revenue for quarter ended June 30, 2016 increased 69% to approximately $12.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Commodity pricing agency S&P Global Platts will begin assessing prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered to the Middle East and Pakistan, reflecting growing imports into a region better known as an exporter, the company said on Monday.
* Implanet reports 2016 sales growth of +18 pct to 7.8 million euros ($8.3 million)