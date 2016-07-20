BRIEF-Comstock resources announces 1 for 5 reverse stock split

July 20 Comstock Resources Inc :

* Number of authorized shares of company's common stock will be decreased from 250 million to 50 million

* Comstock Resources Inc says number of outstanding shares will be reduced from approximately 62.5 million to approximately 12.5 million

* Comstock Resources, Inc. Announces 1 for 5 reverse stock split