版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 21日 星期四 05:08 BJT

BRIEF-Ashland appoints William Dempsey to board of directors

July 20 Ashland Inc

* Appoints william Dempsey to board of directors

* Says Dempsey Previously Served In Various Executive Positions With Abbott Laboratories From 1982 Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐