BRIEF-Tristate Capital Holdings Q2 earnings per share $0.24

July 20 Tristate Capital Holdings Inc :

* Assets under management (AUM) grew 23.5% during quarter to $10.6 billion

* Tristate Capital Holdings Inc says projecting an effective tax rate of approximately 34% for full year 2016

* Qtrly net interest income $18.2 million versus $16.7 million

* Q2 revenue view $30.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tristate Capital reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.24

* Q2 revenue $29.6 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

