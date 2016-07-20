BRIEF-Sallie Mae Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.12

Russia's Detsky Mir says wants to float shares on Moscow Exchange
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
July 20 Sallie Mae :
* Qtrly private education loan provision for loan losses of $42 million, up from $15 million
* Qtrly net interest income of $213 million, up 26 percent
* Sees 2016 full-year private education loan originations of $4.6 billion
* Qtrly private education loan portfolio grows 32 percent from year-ago quarter to $12.2 billion
* Qtrly delinquencies as a percentage of private education loans in repayment were 2.1 percent, up from 1.7 percent
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly private education loan originations of $423 million, up 10 percent
* Reports Second-Quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.12
* Q2 core earnings per share $0.12
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2016 full-year diluted core earnings per share between $.51 and $.52
* Qtrly loans in forbearance were 2.9 percent of private education loans in repayment and forbearance, down from 5.7 percent
* Sees 2016 full-year operating efficiency ratio improvement of 10 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Commodity pricing agency S&P Global Platts will begin assessing prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered to the Middle East and Pakistan, reflecting growing imports into a region better known as an exporter, the company said on Monday.
* Implanet reports 2016 sales growth of +18 pct to 7.8 million euros ($8.3 million)