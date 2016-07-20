BRIEF-Joint sees Q2 2016 revenue $4.8 million to $5.0 million

Russia's Detsky Mir says wants to float shares on Moscow Exchange
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
July 20 Joint Corp
* Reduces full year 2016 net new clinic openings guidance
* For full year 2016, Joint Corp. Is reiterating guidance for total revenues and adjusted EBITDA
* Fy2016 revenue view $20.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* The joint corp. Announces preliminary second quarter 2016 results
* Sees q2 2016 revenue $4.8 million to $5.0 million
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $19 million to $21 million
* Sees q2 adjusted ebitda loss to be in range of $1.8 million to $2.0 million
* Q2 revenue view $4.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Commodity pricing agency S&P Global Platts will begin assessing prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered to the Middle East and Pakistan, reflecting growing imports into a region better known as an exporter, the company said on Monday.
* Implanet reports 2016 sales growth of +18 pct to 7.8 million euros ($8.3 million)