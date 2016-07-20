版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 21日 星期四 05:17 BJT

BRIEF-Cathay General Bancorp Q2 earnings per share $0.44

July 20 Cathay General Bancorp :

* Net interest income before provision for credit losses increased $7.0 million, or 7.4%, to $101.8 million during q2 of 2016

* Cathay General Bancorp announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.44

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐