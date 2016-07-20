版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 21日 星期四 04:40 BJT

BRIEF-Kaiser Aluminum Corp Q2 earnings per share $1.43

July 20 Kaiser Aluminum Corp :

* Qtrly value added revenue $206 million

* Kaiser aluminum corp qtrly shipments 155 million lbs versus 160 million lbs

* Reiterates Outlook For Value Added Revenue Growth Of 3%-5% year-over-year

* Kaiser aluminum corporation reports second quarter and first half 2016 financial results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.02 excluding items

* Q2 sales $335 million versus i/b/e/s view $351.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $1.43

* Kaiser Aluminum Corp full year outlook remains unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

