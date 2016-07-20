BRIEF-Wesdome Q2 combined production at Eagle River 12,147 ounces, up 51 pct

Russia's Detsky Mir says wants to float shares on Moscow Exchange
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
July 20 Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd :
* Wesdome announces second quarter 2016 production results
* Wesdome gold mines ltd says q2 combined production at eagle river complex was 12,147 ounces, a 51% increase over 8,036 ounces in q1
* "anticipates further increases in production for q3 and q4 over q2"
* Wesdome gold mines ltd says company anticipates further increases in production for q3 and q4 over q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Commodity pricing agency S&P Global Platts will begin assessing prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered to the Middle East and Pakistan, reflecting growing imports into a region better known as an exporter, the company said on Monday.
* Implanet reports 2016 sales growth of +18 pct to 7.8 million euros ($8.3 million)