BRIEF-Wesdome Q2 combined production at Eagle River 12,147 ounces, up 51 pct

July 20 Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd :

* Wesdome announces second quarter 2016 production results

* Wesdome gold mines ltd says q2 combined production at eagle river complex was 12,147 ounces, a 51% increase over 8,036 ounces in q1

* "anticipates further increases in production for q3 and q4 over q2"

* Wesdome gold mines ltd says company anticipates further increases in production for q3 and q4 over q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)