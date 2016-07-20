BRIEF-BancorpSouth Q2 earnings per share $0.37

July 20 BancorpSouth Inc :

* Bancorpsouth announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.37

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 operating earnings per share $0.39 excluding items

* Says net interest revenue was $112.3 million for q2 of 2016, an increase of 4.7 percent

* Bancorpsouth inc says qtrly provision for credit losses of $2.0 million, compared to a negative provision of $5.0 million for q2 of 2015

* Bancorpsouth inc says qtrly net interest revenue was $112.3 million for q2 of 2016, an increase of 4.7 percent from $107.3 million for q2 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)